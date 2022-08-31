We’re always searching for more and trying to improve ourselves, proclaims Ederson Moraes

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes that he has grown ever since he signed for the club but admitted that the team is always striving to improve even further and are working towards that. The 29-year-old signed for City in the summer of 2017 and has since made over 240 appearances.

Ever since his move from Benfica in 2017, few players have been as key to Manchester City’s success as Ederson has with the Brazilian now amongst the best goalkeepers in world football. Along the way, the now 29-year-old has turned the tide for City, winning four league titles and reaching the Champions League final although the Cityzens have yet to cross that hurdle. But the Brazilian has thrived as an individual, winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove for three consecutive seasons.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

It has seen Ederson become a consistent presence for Manchester City with few players making more appearances than the 29-year-old over the last five years. But despite his success, the Brazilian admitted that he is still learning and that the team “are always searching for”, and looking for ways they can improve. Ederson also added that it has been a tough start for the club this season but believes that they can manage and find their way through this.

“Time flies. I grew a lot in my time at Manchester City, not only as a player, but as a person too. I feel more mature now. Every day is a learning experience. Every day I try to learn something new and develop. The recipe is to work hard, help my teammates and help the team. I honestly feel very happy, I feel very fulfilled here in this club that experienced huge growth in the last few years. You can tell from the number of trophies we have won,” Ederson told ManCity.com.

“But we are always searching for more, always trying to improve ourselves and working hard every day. The Premier League is a fascinating championship. I know how difficult it is to play in this league, every game is tough, all the games are very intense. You need to give your 100 per cent in every game, there aren't easy games regardless of the team you are facing.

“It has been a difficult start, but we are there close to the top of the league. It's important that the team manage to have several wins in a row, knowing how difficult it is with so many great teams and playing every three days,” he added.