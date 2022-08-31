We are team that will reflect on what we do and what we can improve, asserts Cesar Azpilicueta
Today at 8:14 PM
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has confessed that the squad are looking at their recent performances and believes that they will find a way to improve and perform more consistently. The Blues have struggled to find consistency this season, with them winning just two of their opening five games.
Having lost several key defenders during the summer window, it has seen Chelsea struggled to find their footing in the Premier League with them losing two of their opening five games. That run also includes just two wins as Leeds United and Southampton beat them by a combined scoreline of 5-1, with Thomas Tuchel’s side still looking to find their groove. It has many fans worried as Chelsea currently sit in eighth place with only seven points from their five games so far and they’re already five points behind first place.
However, the win over Leicester City had many believing that the rocking boat was steadied although Southampton’s win over the Blues has changed that. It saw Cesar Azpilicueta admit that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for the club which is “a reflection of the inconsistency” during the games. The Chelsea captain also added that they need to “work to change things” and that they need to stop conceding goals, something that they have struggled with recently.
“It is very clear that it is not a good start. This is a reflection of the inconsistency in the games where we had good spells but we were not able to get something. Some games we played well and others not so well. We need to find the consistency to keep winning games. That is what will take us higher in the table where we want to be,” Azpilicueta told Chelseafc.com.
“Of course we work to change things and work hard to have the aggression we used to have. It is pretty obvious we are conceding too many goals and we make it very difficult for ourselves every game. The Premier League is tougher and tougher, we know how it works in this competition and when we conceded so many goals, we make it more difficult for us. We are a team that will reflect on what we do, what we can improve as a group and individually.”
