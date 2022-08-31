Think that it will be end for us this window but you always have to be alert, postulates Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that the Red Devils may not sign any more players after getting Antony over the line but added that they will be alert to possibilities. The Red Devils have spent rather heavily this summer, bring in five new players to improve their squad.

While Manchester United signed just three players before the season started, a humiliating start to the term changed their focus as the club has since brought in two more additions. That includes big money moves for Casemiro and Antony from Real Madrid and Ajax respectively, with the duo’s transfer fees amounting to just over £160 million. However, United aren’t done as they are looking to get a move done for Martin Dubravka, with the Slovakian signing on loan.

It has many fans excited to see what could happen on deadline day although Erik ten Hag has played down the possibilities of any new arrivals after Antony and Dubravka. The Dutchman admitted that he believes United’s transfer business is now over although he added that the club will “always be alert” for any potential moves that they can make.

“Antony? First we have to sign him! There is an agreement between the two clubs, but the paperwork is not done, so I cannot go to deep into it. Will that be the end of the signings? I think so, [that] for this window, it will be the end. But when there is great opportunity, you have to be always alert as a top club,” Ten Hag told Manutd.com.

Despite signing five new faces, the club have let go of several players this summer including Anderas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Dean Henderson and a few others. Yet, reports indicated that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also on the outgoings list with Crystal Palace linked with a move. However, Ten Hag has refuted those rumours and instead confirmed that the right-back will stay at the club.

“Aaron is in and we will keep [him], he will stay in. So this squad will go from September until the minimum, January. We will play with this squad [for] the season,” he added.