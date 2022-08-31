Chelsea confirm that they have signed Wesley Fofana for reported £75 million fee
In a statement, Chelsea have confirmed reports that they have signed Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana in a deal worth around £75 million. The Frenchman signed for the Foxes in the summer of 2020 and has since made 52 appearances over the course of the last two seasons.
Despite a fibula fracture prematurely ending his 2021/22 season, Wesley Fofana still managed to make a handful of appearances for Leicester City before the term ended. Yet, that combined with the way the Foxes improved during those appearances has seen many consider the Frenchman a lynchpin for Brendan Rodgers’ team. That has continued this season as the Foxes have struggled in Fofana’s absence with the defender dropped after being linked with a move to Chelsea.
However, while the two parties struggled to come to an agreement, especially after Chelsea were rebuffed by Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde, it had many fans worried. But the Stamford Bridge side have now confirmed that they have signed the 21-year-old in a move worth around £75 million. The Frenchman has also signed a seven year contract, keeping him at the club until at least 2029 and becomes the Blues’ fourth major signing this summer.
“Wesley Fofana is a Chelsea player after today completing a move from Leicester City and signing a seven-year contract with the Blues. One of the Premier League’s most highly rated young players, Fofana arrives to further bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defence for the 2022/23 season, following the arrivals of Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella earlier in the summer,” reads the statement.
