Antony Gordon is top player and that’s why we’re so keen to keep him, claims Frank Lampard

Following Richarlison’s departure this summer, many expected Everton to lose more than a few players especially with the Toffees struggling financially. That saw the likes of Jordan Pickford, Allan, Aboulaye Doucoure and a few others reportedly linked with a move away although so far nothing has materialized. However, amidst interest from all over Europe, Anthony Gordon has also made that cut with the young forward heavily linked with a move away.

So much so, that Chelsea reportedly submitted a bid worth £60 million for the 21-year-old although Everton reportedly rejected the offer with the Toffees not looking to part with Gordon. That has been confirmed by Frank Lampard as he admitted that Gordon is “too important of a player” for the club and someone who has “showed his worth” recently. The Everton boss also added that the club are building something with the 21-year-old a key part of that plan.

"Anthony is too important of a player. He showed his worth in the last two games, so what good would it do us to do anything with Anthony? On the bigger picture from that, he's our player who we've developed and there's an affiliation with him and the fans and vice versa. We're trying to do something here and we know it's a process and can take some time,” Lampard said, reported Sky Sports.