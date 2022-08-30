Newcastle United have everything they need to be top six club, proclaims Jurgen klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that Newcastle United have everything they need at their disposal to become a top six club although he added that they may need another transfer window. The German also revealed that the Reds are still looking to sign a midfielder but won’t force it.

After spending just over €100 million in January 2022, a lot was expected from Newcastle United this summer but so far, the Magpies have brought in only three new faces. That includes moves for Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Alexander Isak with the Swedish international their most expensive signing at just over €70 million. However, despite that, it has many fans excited and overjoyed for the future because of the fact that the club have already spent more money than they did in their previous three summers combined.

Not only that, the excited also rises from the fact that Newcastle are unbeaten after their opening four league games, a run that included a stunning 3-3 draw against Manchester City. It has many believing that a top six race might be on and that was reiterated by Jurgen Klopp. The German admitted that the Magpies “have everything you need to be a top six club” although he added that Eddie Howe may need “another transfer window” to improve the squad further.

“They will be the next team to do it, if Eddie [Howe] gets time, and I'm not sure he needs another transfer window, but they will definitely be there and that is the football world we live in. Newcastle is a great club. They've had success in the past. They have everything you need to be a top six club,” Klopp said in his pre-match conference.

The Reds have bee linked with a move for several midfielders especially after Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side need reinforcements in that area. However, despite the rumours and reports no moves have materialized yet and the German added that he is not sure it will as while the club are looking, they won’t force anything because they want the right players.

"[Sighs] Ish. Yeah, but the closer we get to the last minute, the more unlikely it gets. That is how it is. We are not out but it is difficult because a few players are there that would be the right ones, but there are different issues like contracts and clubs that don't want to sell. We cannot force it. We'll see. There is still time, but when it is over I'll be happy because then we can stop thinking about it and just focus on the team we have,” he added.