Chelsea confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed for Bayer Leverkusen on loan
Today at 6:52 PM
In a statement, Chelsea have confirmed rumours that Callum Hudson-Odoi will see out the remainder of the 2022/23 season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old has struggled to find his footing under Thomas Tuchel, making just 28 appearances across all competitions last term.
Despite signing a new contract with Chelsea in Frank Lampard’s first-season with the club, the Callum Hudson-Odoi has struggled to find his footing with the Blues since then. While Hudson-Odoi did well under Lampard’s tenure, the now 21-year-old has struggled to find his way under Thomas Tuchel’s thumb. That has been mainly because the German has used the English international as a wing-back or a winger, with the attacker rarely playing in the latter position.
However, a lack of game-time has also played a part in that with the 21-year-old making just 28 appearances across all competitions last season. That combined with interest from abroad has seen Hudson-Odoi leave Chelsea with the club confirming rumours that Englishman has signed for Bayer Leverkusen on loan. The Blues also revealed that the loan-spell is just for the rest of the 2022/23 season and reports have indicated that there is no option to make it permanent.
“Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the rest of the 2022/23 season on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. The Cobham graduate moves to the Bundesliga for the rest of the campaign, having been an unused substitute in our last three Premier League fixtures. The Blues have the option to recall Callum in January,” reads the statement.
“The winger has been with Chelsea since Under-8s level, making his senior debut from the bench in a win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2018. Since then he has made 126 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.”
Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the rest of the 2022/23 season on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2022
