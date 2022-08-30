Chelsea confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed for Bayer Leverkusen on loan

However, a lack of game-time has also played a part in that with the 21-year-old making just 28 appearances across all competitions last season. That combined with interest from abroad has seen Hudson-Odoi leave Chelsea with the club confirming rumours that Englishman has signed for Bayer Leverkusen on loan. The Blues also revealed that the loan-spell is just for the rest of the 2022/23 season and reports have indicated that there is no option to make it permanent.