Ajax and Manchester United reach agreement over potential €100 million fee for Antony
Today at 7:06 PM
In a statement, Ajax have confirmed that after weeks of negotiations that they have reached an agreement with Manchester United over a potential €100 million fee for Antony. The 21-year-old signed for the Dutch side in the summer of 2020 and has since made 82 appearances, contributing to 46 goals.
Following their humiliating start to the season, it has seen Manchester United act rapidly with the club moving quickly to sign Casemiro. However, reports had indicated that the club’s top target has been Antony for most of the season although Ajax had kept rebuffing any potential move. So much so, that the Dutch giants had rejected not one or two but four bids from the Red Devils, with the last one reaching a potential €80 million fee. Yet, reports revealed that they were still in negotiations as United had upped their bid to €100 million.
That has now been confirmed by both sides as statements revealed that there is an agreement in place between both parties as Ajax have finally accepted a bid worth €100 million. The Dutch side confirmed the same and revealed that the initial fee is €95 million, with an additional €5 million in various add-ons. Reports have indicated that personal terms are said not to be an issue as Antony has been keen on signing for the Old Trafford side and even revealed so earlier this month.
“Ajax and Manchester United have reached an agreement about the transfer of Antony Matheus dos Santos. The transfer is subject to medical and contractual details of both clubs and player. The winger is under contract at Ajax until June 30, 2025. Ajax have agreed a transfer fee of € 95 million. Including add-ons, the fee could rise until €100 million,” reads the statement.
“Antony was born on the 24th of February, 2000 in São Paulo, Brazil. The attacker came to Ajax from São Paulo FC in 2020. On the 13th of September 2020, Antony made his official debut in the first team against Sparta (0-1). He scored the only and winning goal. He played 82 official matches for Ajax in which he scored 24 times. With Ajax, Antony became champions of The Netherlands two times, in 2021 and 2022. He also won the Dutch Cup in 2021.”
Ajax and Manchester United reach agreement on Antony Matheus dos Santos.— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 30, 2022
