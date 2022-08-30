Ajax and Manchester United reach agreement over potential €100 million fee for Antony

Following their humiliating start to the season, it has seen Manchester United act rapidly with the club moving quickly to sign Casemiro. However, reports had indicated that the club’s top target has been Antony for most of the season although Ajax had kept rebuffing any potential move. So much so, that the Dutch giants had rejected not one or two but four bids from the Red Devils, with the last one reaching a potential €80 million fee. Yet, reports revealed that they were still in negotiations as United had upped their bid to €100 million.