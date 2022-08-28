Test for Dele Alli now is to understand relation of training and focus, asserts Frank Lampard
In light of Dele Alli’s loan move to Besiktas, Frank Lampard believes that Alli needs to step up his efforts in training and focus more if he wants to rediscover his best. The 26-year-old has struggled to find his footing over the last few years with even a move to Everton not helping his cause.
Despite a flying start to his career at Tottenham, things for Dele Alli haven’t quite gone according to plan over the last few years with the now 26-year-old struggling to rediscover his best. That includes the last few years with Alli netting just four goals over the last two seasons, a period that includes zero goals in 13 appearances for Everton. The 26-year-old signed for the Toffees from Spurs in January 2022 but made just one start and has now left for Besiktas on loan.
That agreement does have an option to make the move permanent and it seen Frank Lampard admit that Alli needs to work harder and show more focus in training if he wants to rediscover his best. The Toffees boss also added that he has “great empathy for the trajectory of his career” as it’s clear to see how things could have gone differently for the now 26-year-old and revealed that the "test for him" is to do that now.
“I do have great empathy for the trajectory of his career in a sense because it is clear to see. I don’t have to dress that up in any way. Having worked closely with him for a period I have to say he really does need to understand the relation of training and focus to what that means to performance at the highest level,” Lampard said, reported the Athletic.
“It’s not just the Dele story, I would say that to any player because it’s the only thing I know. I wasn’t a saint, but I know what training can do and focus can do, and that’s something he really has to take on board. If he can, it can be not just a great thing for him but for the teammates around him in the squad. He’s at that point. That is the test for him now.”
