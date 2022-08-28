Takes time when you have philosophy but Arsenal could be onto something special, reveals Fara Williams
Today at 4:06 PM
Former Arsenal star Fara Williams believes that Mikel Arteta has finally struck onto something special and admitted that it takes time to get a philosophy right, which is what Arteta has done. The Gunners have enjoyed a superb start to the 2022/23 season, winning all four of their league games.
Having brought in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and a few others this summer, many expected Arsenal to start the season well and that’s exactly what has happened. The Gunners have enjoyed a stunning start to the season with them amongst the few teams across Europe to still possess a 100% record. That is thanks to wins over Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth and Fulham with the North Londoners fighting back from 1-0 down against the Cottagers to win all three points.
It has many fans excited for the near future especially with the club now amongst the top contenders for the top four places thanks to their superb start. Amongst those, is pundit Fara Williams as she admitted that Mikel Arteta “could be onto something special” at Arsenal and believes that the “players have bought into what he wants to do” on the field. Williams, a former Arsenal star, also added that it took the Spaniard time to show the world his style and philosophy because he didn’t have the right pieces.
“Think so, it does take time when you have a philosophy and style you want to play in order to make that happen you need to buy players, a profile of players and he probably didn’t have that when he went there. He was trying to get rid of players and create the right environment, and I think that he has got that or he’s close to getting that now as the players have bought into what he wants to do and you can see that on the field,” Williams told Premier league productions.
“You haven’t seen an Arsenal team when a player goes down from a foul and they get round him together and they’re picking him up and it looked ugly at times as the referee had to get involved. But we haven’t seen an Arsenal team that have backed their teammates up as much as they did today (against Fulham) and as an Arsenal fan, it’s really good to see that and they could be onto something special.”
