Liverpool kept going because they’re all hungry for goals, proclaims Michael Owen
Today at 4:36 PM
Former Liverpool star Michael Owen believes that the Reds were hungry to prove themselves and for goals after their poor start to the season and that showed against Bournemouth. The Anfield side tore the Cherries to shreds equalling the Premier League's biggest victory with a 9-0 scoreline.
Following their torrid start to the season, it had many fans and critics worried that Liverpool didn’t have it in them for another title race but the Reds proved everyone wrong in their clash against Bournemouth. Not only did they come flying out of the games with five first-half goals but Liverpool finished the game by adding four more in the second and in the process equaled the Premier League’s biggest victory with a 9-0 scoreline.
It stunned the footballing world and sent Liverpool flying up the table with the Reds currently placed in eighth place, one point behind Manchester United and five behind second place Manchester City. But in light of their historic win, Michael Owen believes that there was a feeling that the Reds were always going to rack up a large scoreline if they had the chance because of the players they had. He also added that it was key they got off to a flying start but admitted that even the players wouldn’t have expected it to be that good.
“It was imperative that they (Liverpool) got a quick start but I don’t think even they thought it was going to be that quick and going a couple of goals ahead within a few minutes was the perfect start. And then when you’ve got certain players, there are certain teams that when they go a few goals ahead you think, they’ll probably ease off now,” Owen told Premier League Productions.
“But when you’ve got someone like Mohamed Salah, that still hasn’t gotten on the scoresheet and didn’t all game, you think they’re going to keep going here because they’re all hungry for goals and you just knew it was going to be a big score.”
A ✨special✨ @LFC performance!#LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/s8CxLVMp9z— Premier League (@premierleague) August 27, 2022
