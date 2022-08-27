WATCH | Yann Sommer stuns the interweb with catalogue of world class saves vs Bayern
Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Having won their first three Bundesliga games by a combined 14-1 scoreline, many expected Bayern Munich to sweep aside Borussia Monchengladbach but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, the away side took the lead just in the 43rd minute but it’s Yann Sommer that has stolen the headlines.
Bayern Munich and scoring goals almost always go hand-in-hand and that has even been the case after the Bavarian giants sold superstar Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer. The presence of Sadio Mane combined with Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and co all stepping up has seen the Bundesliga giants thrive despite the season being only three games old. But that hasn’t stopped Bayern as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1, Wolfsburg 2-0 and then VfL Bochum 7-0 in their first three league games.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
It has seen them fly to the top of the Bundesliga table and given their form, many expected that trend to continue against Borussia Monchengladbach. But up stepped Swiss international Yann Sommer as the goalkeeper has been utterly superb and has ensured that Marcus Thuram’s 43rd minute goal has remained the only one. Not only that, he's made not one or two or three but 13 saves in 82 minutes in a performance that has shocked the world.
That includes a sensational double stop inside two seconds to deny Sadio Mane from point-blank range with the Senegalese and the Bayern bench utterly stunned by Sommer’s performance. There's still time left in the game for Bayern to do something but if history does repeat itself, then Sommer might just walk away with his sheet clean.
Sensational double save from Yann Sommer!!
Yann Sommer double-save on Mane 😳 pic.twitter.com/Px1HTTP2QN— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 27, 2022
Bayern Munich's kryptonite!!
If Gladbach played Bayern every game week Yann Sommer would have about 7 Ballon d’Ors— Adam Khan (@XxAdamKhanxX) August 27, 2022
Hear that Manchester?
Yann Sommer showing the reasons why he’s no one’s backup #FCBBMG— Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) August 27, 2022
Inevitable = Yann Sommer vs Bayern Munich
death, taxes, yann sommer performing against bayern munich— Rhys (@lDystopias) August 27, 2022
Down right stunning from the Swiss international!!
Yann Sommer has made 13 saves so far today. #FCBBMG— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 27, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.