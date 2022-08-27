WATCH | Yann Sommer stuns the interweb with catalogue of world class saves vs Bayern

It has seen them fly to the top of the Bundesliga table and given their form, many expected that trend to continue against Borussia Monchengladbach. But up stepped Swiss international Yann Sommer as the goalkeeper has been utterly superb and has ensured that Marcus Thuram’s 43rd minute goal has remained the only one. Not only that, he's made not one or two or three but 13 saves in 82 minutes in a performance that has shocked the world.