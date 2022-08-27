WATCH | Roberto Firmino stuns Anfield with five-star performance in sensational five-goal first half
Today at 8:46 PM
After the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Monday night, fans expected Liverpool to react against Bournemouth and the Reds have done exactly that. The home side have torn the Cherries to pieces with five goals in the first half but at the heart of almost everything was Roberto Firmino.
With poor performances all over the field against Manchester United, no player disappointed more than Roberto Firmino as the Brazilian struggled to make any impact against the Red Devils at Old Trafford. It had many fans clamouring for the forward to be dropped against Bournemouth although not only did Jurgen Klopp name Firmino in the lineup but the forward repaid the faith that his manager had in him with an exceptional first-half.
The Brazilian proceeded to play a role in all five goals and ran the show for Liverpool in the first half as the Reds tore through the Cherries. It all started with a delightful dinked cross into the area for Luis Diaz to nod home the opening goal then he teed up Harvey Elliot for his first Premier League and then Firmino did it again as Trent Alexander-Arnold whacked home a sumptuous 30-yard strike. But as if that wasn’t enough, the Brazilian went on to break a two-year goal drought by scoring an outrageous mid-air goal.
He then played a part in the fifth goal, by creating the corner although it was Virgil van Dijk who eventually put the ball in the net via an Andrew Robertson set-piece. No fifth goal contribution for Firmino but there's always the second half...
Simply sensational from Roberto Firmino!!
3 assists, one goal. Samba football from Bobby Firmino. pic.twitter.com/lU97gFuHqU— Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) August 27, 2022
The drought is finally over...
Firmino's first goal in the PL at Anfield since Dec 2020— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 27, 2022
Record breaking half...
Roberto Firmino has registered 3 assists so far against Bournemouth, more than any player has managed in a single game this season.— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 27, 2022
🅰️Firmino ➡️⚽ Harvey Elliot
🅰️Firmino ➡️⚽ Luis Diaz
🅰️Firmino ➡️⚽ Trent Alexander-Arnold
Silencing the critics 👂 pic.twitter.com/pnKCMIeNQV
Superb strike!!
3-0 Liverpool.— ALAN (@Wotyyt) August 27, 2022
UNREAL STRIKE FROM TRENT!🫣
pic.twitter.com/gSF6xFjTMk
A bold move!
To the 397 managers who Triple Captained Roberto Firmino...— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 27, 2022
We salute you 👏#FPL #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/De5tLdHjIs
Virgil van Dijk scored the fifth for Liverpool
Liverpool going 5-0 up at HT and Salah not having a single goal or assist is just FPL telling us our lives are all meaningless.— Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) August 27, 2022
