WATCH | Manchester United fail to convert once in four attempts inside 30 seconds against Southampton
Today at 5:47 PM
With Gameweek 4 off and running, Southampton host Manchester United in the opening game of the weekend and less than twenty minutes in, things have already been rather exciting. However, while there have been no clear-cut chances for either side, that changed in an instant for United.
Following their 2-1 win over Liverpool, a lot of expectations have been placed on Manchester United and in the opening twenty minutes of their clash against Southampton, the Red Devils have been on point with them dominating the ball and enjoying the run of the grass. The away side have been the far better side in the opening minutes with the Saints still finding their footing although clear-cut chances have been far and few for both sides.
However, that changed in an instant as Diogo Dalot collected the ball on the right and floated a cross into the area for Bruno Fernandes to nod a clear chance at goal. But Kyle Walker-Peters blocked his effort from six yards out, it slipped to Anthony Elanga on the right but his pile-driver was saved by Gavin Bazunu.
It was far from over though as the ball bounced for Fernandes again only for his effort to be blocked by Walker-Peters, that fell for Christian Eriksen and he hammered a shot only for Armel Bella-Kotchap to block that in a stunning goal-mouth scramble.
