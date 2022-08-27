sport iconFootball

    WATCH | Erling Haaland’s first Manchester City hattrick completes spectacular comeback

    Erling Haaland

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:25 PM

    While Liverpool have put eight goals past Bournemouth at Anfield, the eyes switch to Manchester City especially with the home side going into the second half 2-0 down against Crystal Palace. But after Bernardo Silva brought them within one goal, Erling Haaland stepped up and did the rest.

    With Manchester City amongst just six Premier League sides still left unbeaten in the English top tier, it had many City fans stunned by the fact that Crystal Palace walked into the break 2-0 to the good. That was after a spectacular first-half performance from Patrick Vieira’s side but yet at the same time, the home side weren’t exactly bad although they did struggle to put the right foot forward.

    That immediately changed in the second half as Bernardo Silva cut down the Eagles’ lead by one less than eight minutes into the second half and after that, it was the Erling Haaland show. The Norwegian, who has scored thrice in his opening three games until now, stepped up with the equaliser via a lovely header after some excellent work from Phil Foden. That wasn’t enough though as less than eight minutes after that, Haaland stepped up again to tuck in a poacher’s finish to give City the lead.

    Yet, even then he wasn’t done because this is goal-scorer supreme Erling Braut Haaland as less than ten minutes later and the striker had his first Manchester City hattrick to complete the comeback and all but ensure the City win. An excellent pass sent him flying down the middle but Haaland still had to hold off two Palace defenders before tucking it home. That’s his 13th hattrick and the Norwegian is barely 22 years old which means there's bound to be more to come..

