Reports | Chelsea and Leicester City reach £75 million agreement for Wesley Fofana

While Chelsea have spent heavily this summer on six new arrivals, only three of those have been for the first team with the club looking to improve both Thomas Tuchel's first-team squad while also adding quality to their youth academy. However, the loss of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen hasn’t helped their transfer business this summer although so far the Blues have only brought in Kalidou Koulibaly to fill the gap.

But reports had indicated that the club had several targets on their shortlist only to be rebuffed by both Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt with Leicester City also rejecting several bids for Wesley Fofana. Yet despite that, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that a deal is finally in place with the Foxes after they accept Chelsea’s fourth bid worth around £75 million for Fofana. The Foxes will receive an initial fee of around £60 million with the rest in add-ons and various bonuses.

The transfer expert has reported that personal terms were never an issue as Fofana has been overly keen on joining Chelsea and will reportedly sign a six-year contract until 2028. This comes after the French defender was reportedly placed on the sidelines by Brendan Rodgers after he didn’t turn up for training last week and training alone before that. Not only that, Fofana also didn’t feature in the Foxes’ game last weekend and isn’t set to face Chelsea in Gameweek 4 either amidst rumours of the move.