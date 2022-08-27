Players are in process of leaving while others are waiting to join us, confirms Christophe Galtier

At the same time, PSG have brought in the likes of Renato Sanches, Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and a few others with reports indicating that the club could yet bring in a few more new faces. That has been confirmed by Christophe Galtier as he revealed that players are “waiting to join” the club and that a few are in “the process of leaving”. The PSG boss also added that they “have identified the positions” they need to improve and are looking to do so.