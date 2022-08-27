Players are in process of leaving while others are waiting to join us, confirms Christophe Galtier
PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed rumours that the club are still looking to add new faces and also revealed that a few players could yet leave the Ligue 1 giants this summer. The Parisians have been very active in the window, bringing in five players while letting nine leave.
With Luis Campos arriving as their new sporting director and Christophe Galtier replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the hot seat, it has many expecting a lot from PSG this season. So far, the club responded both on and off the field by them culling their squad while also improving performances on the field. Not only that, the club have let nine players leave so far including Georginio Wijnaldum, Angel Di Maria, Thilo Kehrer and several others.
At the same time, PSG have brought in the likes of Renato Sanches, Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and a few others with reports indicating that the club could yet bring in a few more new faces. That has been confirmed by Christophe Galtier as he revealed that players are “waiting to join” the club and that a few are in “the process of leaving”. The PSG boss also added that they “have identified the positions” they need to improve and are looking to do so.
"It will change a lot during the last days of the transfer window. Players are in the process of leaving, others are waiting to join us. We'll see how it will end. We have identified the positions in which we must strengthen ourselves, take players who will add values, but whether it will be done or not, I don't know,” Galtier said, reported Goal.
