Made it clear once again to Ajax that I want to leave but they refused, asserts Antony

Ajax starlet Antony has confirmed that he has already told the club that he wants to leave in order but that the Dutch side have refused as they don’t have time to sign a replacement. The forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United although Ajax have rejected several bids this summer.

Despite appointing Erik ten Hag at the end of the 2021/22 season, Manchester United still struggled to reinforce their team this summer with the club signing only three new faces before the season started. However, with the club suffering a humiliating start to the season, losing both their opening games, it saw them reinforce immediately by bringing in Casemiro. Yet reports have indicated that their transfer business is far from over with Antony reportedly a top target.

But despite that, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ajax have rejected United’s latest bid worth around €90 million for the attacker as the Eredivisie club believe he is worth more than that. That has reportedly upset Antony and the Brazilian admitted the same while also revealing that he has already told Ajax he wants to leave. Not only that, the 22-year-old added that Ajax have refused his request “with an argument that they only have 5 days to replace” him.

“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and with them, certainly a great offer. During the window months, meetings continued and I also received a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again: I want to leave,” Antony told Fabrizio Romano.

"Today, in a meeting with the club, I expressed my old interest in leaving, only this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others had already arrived! Ajax refused with an argument that they only have 5 days to replace me. I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams. People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation moves me towards happiness. I need this to continue performing at a high level. Ajax will always be in my heart.”

However, while Ajax have rejected United’s latest bid worth around €90 million, reports have indicated that the Old Trafford side are confident that they can get a deal done in the coming days. That was also reiterated by Antony as he pleaded with Ajax to let him leave and added that he wasn’t asking the club to release him but instead asking them to sell him “with the highest bid ever for an Eredivisie player”.

"I'm not asking Ajax to release me, I'm asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for an Eredivisie player. I've been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind,” he added.

Manchester United new bid has been rejected by Ajax earlier today. €90m is considered not enough, that’s why Antony is disappointed with Ajax - he only wants United. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



Bid has been submitted as called by @MikeVerweij and it’s already turned down. pic.twitter.com/zmKzbnecZt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2022