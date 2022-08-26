We have to let player go and maybe we’ll be able to recruit somebody, postulates Mikel Arteta

After missing out on a Champions League place by just two points at the end of the 2021/22 Premier League, it had many fans wondering whether Arsenal could attract world-class players to the club. But that point was proved to be moot after the Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira and a few others to reinforce their squad. It has seen the club thrive thanks to their new signings with the North London side currently unbeaten after their opening three league games.

However, reports have indicated that Arsenal are still looking to bring in more new faces with the club looking to improve the squad even more after letting several players leave. That was confirmed by Mikel Arteta as he revealed that they have a plan in place and since Nicolas Pepe has left on loan, the club are looking to bring in one more new player. However, the Spaniard also added that Arsenal need to “let a player go” and only then they’ll “be able to recruit somebody”

“If we can implement the plan we have, we will try to do [it]. In that plan, [Pepe leaving] was something that could happen. Now it's a reality and we have been preparing for the last two months to achieve what we want. Whether that is possible, we will see. We have let a player go and maybe [we’ll] be able to recruit somebody. But it’s not a guarantee because the players are still not here,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.