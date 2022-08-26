One day we will get to Champions League final again and we will win it, proclaims Ferran Soriano
Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano believes that the Cityzens will win the Champions League in the near future because of how consistent they have been over the last few years. The Manchester giants have struggled to lift the elusive Champions League crown so far despite making the final in 2021.
Ever since they appointed Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have enjoyed a golden period under the Spaniard’s tenure with them winning numerous trophies over the last six years. That includes four Premier League title and four consecutive Carabao Cups although the Cityzens are yet to win the Champions League. They did come close during the 2020/21 season but lost to Chelsea in the final of the tournament.
That has been the case for City in the Champions League with success evading them although Guardiola believes that their time will come. That was reiterated by Ferran Soriano as he admitted that he believes they “will get to the final again and one day we will win it”. Not only that, the Manchester City CEO added that it will happen because of how consistent the club have been over the last decade or so.
“What we did in the last three years is extraordinary. We have won four of the last five Premier Leagues, which means we are very consistent in the way we work and the way we play. By doing that, we also get runs to the final and runs to the semi-final,” Soriano told ManCity.
“I qualify this as a success no matter what because I know that if we continue to do the same year after year, one day we will get to the final again and one day we will win it. We are not obsessed, but I know it’s going to happen.”
