Move for Alexander Isak not completed yet but we hope to get it done, reveals Eddie Howe
Today at 3:46 PM
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that the club are inching closer towards completing a move for Alexander Isak and hope to get it over the line before their games against Wolves. The 22-year-old is set to sign a six-year contract for the Magpies in a move worth around £60 million.
Despite their takeover just before the start of 2022, many expected Newcastle United to spend heavily and that is exactly what happened as the Magpies spent to survive. It worked but with the club looking to improve upon their 11th place finish yet with the exception of Nick Pope, the Magpies are yet to bring in any new faces. However, that has now changed as reports have indicated that the St James Park’s side are looking to sign Alexander Isak.
But while the move is not yet completed, reports have indicated that Newcastle are set to sign the 22-year-old for a reported fee of £60 million. Not only that, the Athletic has reported that the Sweden international will sign a six year contract and Eddie Howe has revealed that he hopes they get the deal over the line before Sunday. The Newcastle boss also added that while they don’t believe Callum Wilson’s injury is serious, they want back-up and someone who can help take the team further.
"It's not completed. We hope to get it done. Yes, fingers crossed (they sign Isak before Wolves). There's no guarantee with these things because we're in other people's hands, but hopefully,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference.
"Naturally with Callum's injury - which we don't believe to be serious, by the way, we're hopeful that Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks - but naturally we reacted slightly off that in terms of we were always looking for an attacking player, but it changed our focus maybe slightly on the type. But we're delighted to hopefully sign Alex, who will be a big player for us."
