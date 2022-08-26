Move for Alexander Isak not completed yet but we hope to get it done, reveals Eddie Howe

But while the move is not yet completed, reports have indicated that Newcastle are set to sign the 22-year-old for a reported fee of £60 million. Not only that, the Athletic has reported that the Sweden international will sign a six year contract and Eddie Howe has revealed that he hopes they get the deal over the line before Sunday. The Newcastle boss also added that while they don’t believe Callum Wilson’s injury is serious, they want back-up and someone who can help take the team further.