Has been bit of difficult start and not quite outset we wanted, asserted Luiz Diaz

Liverpool star Luis Diaz believes that while their start to the season has been difficult, he doesn’t see it as problematic for the players or the manager. The Reds have had a tough time so far this season as they are winless after their first three games, including a loss to Manchester United.

After finishing the 2021/22 season in second place and reaching the Champions League final, many expected Liverpool to keep that vein of form going even after they sold Sadio Mane. However, things haven’t quite gone to plan for the Reds this season as they’ve failed to win even one of their opening three games. That run includes back-to-back draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace before a 2-1 loss to Manchester United in Gameweek 3.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

It has fans and critics alike worried about what could happen to the club going forward although Luis Diaz has refuted that their start so far has been problematic. The Colombian did admit that it “has been a bit of a difficult start” and not how they wanted to start the season, but added that they know that they “need to do better” going forward.

"It's been a bit of a difficult start. It's not quite the outset we wanted for the season. We're a club that goes out to win three points from every game we play. I wouldn't say it's problematic for the players or for the manager but certainly we all know we need to do better," Diaz said, reported Sky Sports.

The forward has, much like his side, also endured a tough start to the new season and has netted just once in his opening three games. That has seen critics get after the 25-year-old although Diaz revealed that he “feel very good” and believes that he has had “a good start”. Not only that, he admitted that he is happy with his “own performances” and “very happy to be here at this great club”.

"Personally, I feel very good. I've had a good start. My own performances I'm happy with, I feel great and I've had a very successful arrival. I'm very happy to contribute my grain of sand to the entirety of the team. We all need to be contributing in that way.

"I'm very happy to be here at this great club, with some outstanding players, and it's a very professional set-up that I've experienced. The key thing now is to improve and get some decent experiences behind us for the rest of the season,” he added.