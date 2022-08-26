Fantasy Premier League 2022/23 | Finding the perfect differential picks for Gameweek 4 and beyond

Just three games into the 2022/23 season and things are boiling over as the world slowly begins to find its footing, both in the actual league and in the FPL universe. With a catalog of premium options in fine form, it looks like the answer to the biggest questions may lie with the differentials.

The Good

Brendan Aaronson

The USMNT star has had a few managers already sitting up and watching before his performance against Chelsea but the game against the Blues has served to only bring Aaronson’s value up even more. The attacker proved to be a menace against Thomas Tuchel’s side and even forced Edouard Mendy into a horrendous error which he then made pay via his first Premier League goal.

Not all that bad for someone placed in the £5.5m bracket and given that he has started all three games so far, the American is also a locked in star. Combine that with the fact that Leeds have a smooth run of fixtures until mid-September and it makes Aaronson one to watch out for at the very least. However, for those looking to replace the mis-firing Pedro Neto or a midfielder in a similar price-range, Brendan Aaronson might be one of the best options in that price-range.

Once a mis-firing deep-lying midfielder, Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival has turned Granit Xhaka into a fully firing box-to-box star with the Arsenal man already collecting 20 points so far. That includes a 12 point haul against Leicester City with the midfielder also contributing to three goals in his last two games. When you combine that with the fact that Xhaka is a midfielder and thus gets clean-sheet points, it makes him a rather good-looking option to have.

Not only that, he is amongst Arsenal’s top creator so far this term with the fifth best xA, has produced the most key passes and has the fourth most touches inside the attacking penalty area. All the stats point to just how much both Arsenal and Xhaka himself have improved but it’s probably why 53,650 managers, at the time of writing, have already brought the Swiss international into their teams.

The Great

Jack Harrison

For a player that has scored more points than Mohamed Salah, Wilfried Zaha, Erling Haaland, Gabriel Martinelli and a host of other players, it’s a shock that Jack Harrison is owned by just 3% of FPL managers. That might be set to change as Harrison already has 148963 new owners, at the time of writing, and given the former Manchester City star’s form this term, it has come as no shock.

The winger has already collected 24 points and as if that wasn’t enough, he has now returned in all three of his games including a goal and an assist against Chelsea. That earnt him three bonus points and since Leeds have great fixtures all the way until Gameweek 14, it makes the Englishman an excellent pick for FPL managers. However, do beware because given the fixture list, there is a chance that Jesse Marsch might opt to rotate a few players although it’s unlikely that Harrison will be on that list.

Price at rather expensive £7.5m last term, Ilkay Gundogan failed to live up to that price-tag although he did end the term with 13 FPL goal contributions. That especially after his 13 goals and 4 assists in the previous season was a major disappointment although things seems to have turned around this term thanks to a certain large Norwegian. It seems that Erling Haaland’s mere presence acts as a magnet, pulling teams out of place and so far that has worked for Gundogan.

The German has managed to score two goals in his last two games, collecting 18 points in the same period which has seen many believing that things are changing for the midfielder. The question is whether he is worth dropping Luis Diaz or Wilfried Zaha, or the other semi-premium option that managers have for someone who could be at risk of rotation under Pep Guardiola. At the moment, the scales say yes especially given that City face only two Big Six sides between now and mid-October.

And the maybe

Bryan Mbuemo

Owned by just 3% of FPL managers after three Gameweeks, Bryan Mbuemo has been slightly overshadowed by his teammates, especially Ivan Toney. However, that hasn’t stopped the forward from making himself very useful with the Brentford attacker proving to be a menace in and around the box. Not only that, he has taken more shots and put more on target than Toney while also creating two big chances over the last three games.

However, he is yet to score after his strike against Manchester United which is a concern and combined with the arrival of Mikkel Damasgard and a few other stars, it could make Mbuemo a rotation risk. That’s why the Frenchman is placed in the maybe section although he could be set for a breakout Gameweek 4 and since Brentford’s fixtures do look good post that, the hope is that he keeps his form going.