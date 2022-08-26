Everyone knows my quality and great success of being here as I’m here to help, admits Casemiro
Manchester United's new boy Casemiro has confessed that he is at the club because he wants to help them do well again and believes that his quality will help the team going forward. The Brazilian signed from Real Madrid this summer in a deal worth £70 million with a five-year contract in place.
After a horrendous start to the 2022/23 season including losses to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, it saw Manchester United’s hierarchy react and bring in a mega-money signing. That came in the form of Casemiro with the Brazilian signing from Real Madrid in a move worth £70 million with a four-year contract, plus an option for another year, in place. The move has stunned a few fans and critics alike especially with the Red Devils struggling to get moves over the line this summer.
It saw the moving hand of the Reds Devils' luck as they beat Liverpool in Gameweek 3 while Casemiro watched from the stands. However, the Brazilian could make his bow against Southampton this weekend and ahead of that, the 30-year-old has admitted that is he can’t wait to play for Manchester United and added that he is overjoyed to be at Old Trafford. Not only that, he added that he believes he can help the club improve and is willing to play wherever Erik ten Hag asks him to.
“I'm looking like a 20-year-old boy, wanting so badly to play for Manchester. My work will not change. Just changing clubs, after so much time at Real, makes my stomach flutter. But it's what I said, the illusion of being here, the will, the happiness. I don't know how to express it very well, of all the words, I think the illusion is what can describe the feeling of being here,” Casemiro told ESPN Brazil.
“The feeling of being in a big club and being able to play in a big league like the Premier League is very good and very important. My style of play, everyone knows, I don't have to repeat it over and over again. But, as I've said, I want to help my teammates, I want to help Manchester, the coaching staff. If I have to act in another role, I have no problem, I'm more of a soldier. Everyone knows my quality. Everyone knows my great success for being here, everyone knows me, I'm here to help."
