Durand Cup 2022 | Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC test; FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC

The first Matchday 11 game features present reigning Hero ISL champions Hyderabad FC and two-time Hero ISL winners Chennayin FC with both teams at full strength. Manuel Marquez-coached HFC looked in total control of their first game against local favorites TRAU FC with their Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera controlling and distributing with elan.

The goals by Herrera and by Halicharan Narzary reflected the quality in their side and it would be fair to say that they were not pushed in that game, so that is one aspect that Marquez will be wary of against Chennayin FC as he will also be with the overall finishing of the side.

Chennayin FC also displayed the same quality with Edwin Vanspaul scoring a beautiful goal but Chennaiyin FC was guilty of missing big chances in the game against Army Red which finished 2-2., So German gaffer Thomas Brdaric will be hoping to tighten up those aspects.

A win is key for both teams, particularly to Chennayin FC, given the way the group is placed and there are no easy games in this group, so a highly competitive game can be expected.

The evening Group A game pits FC Goa against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and both have brought along relatively younger sides with talents like Muhammed Nemil and Vinil Poojary on either side, to name a few. Goa have picked up a win in their previous game against the Air Force and will be buoyed by that while the Red Miners from Jamshedpur are still searching for one after having two tough outings against Bengaluru FC and Mohammedan FC. They will look at this as a chance to register a win.