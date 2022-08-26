Antonio Conte just wants one thing and that’s for us to win, asserts Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that he is grateful to play under Antonio Conte as the Italian has told the team to not focus on fun as they’re there to only win. The Swede added that he believes the team can challenge for both the league and the Champions League trophies.

Ever since Antonio Conte arrived at Tottenham, the North Londoners have been amongst the Premier League’s most impressive teams with only Manchester City and Liverpool earning more points than Spurs. Not only that, the Italian turned the team around in the space of six months to ensure that the North Londoners would play Champions League football in the 2022/23 season, with them finishing fourth on the Premier League table.

That more than anything impressed fans and critics alike although Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that the reason Tottenham turned things around last season was because of Conte. The Swede revealed that the Italian told the team that they’re not there to enjoy or have fun but only there to “win games” as he just wants one thing and “that’s winning”. He also added that despite Conte’s intensity, he is “grateful to have him” as the manager at the club.

“He always tells me don't enjoy it, don't have fun. You're not here to have fun, you're here to win games, to score, to attack and not to pass too much. He just wants one thing, and that's winning. He wants to win, because he's a winner. I'm so grateful to have him because I have never seen something like it,” Kulusevski told Sky Sports.

With Tottenham bringing in not one but six new faces this summer to reinforce weak parts of their squad, it has many believing that Spurs could be amongst those challenging for the title. That has been the case so far with them unbeaten after their opening three games, winning two of those. It saw Kulusevski admit that while he believes the team is good enough to challenge for the league title, they need to show that on the field.

“I thought about it at the beginning of the season when we signed all the players, with the manager and the stadium and I'm very hopeful we can go far in the league and the Champions League. The manager always says everyone can talk, but on the pitch is different. I want us to show everybody on the pitch. I know the team is good, so at the end of the day we'll see how far the team will be,” he added.