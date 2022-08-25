Want Bernardo Silva to stay but it is true that he likes Barcelona a lot, claims Pep Guardiola
Today at 6:24 PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confessed that he does want Bernardo Silva to stay at the club but admitted that the attacker likes Barcelona and could leave. The Portuguese superstar has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou this summer although nothing has materialized so far.
Ever since his move from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, few players have impressed for Manchester City as much as Bernardo Silva has with the attacker thriving at the club. So much so, that he has contributed to 100 goals in 254 appearances for the Cityzens over the last six years, a tally that includes 20 goals last season as City lifted the league title. That combined with Silva’s talent and consistency has seen him heavily linked with a move to Spain this summer.
However, despite serious interest from Barcelona, no move for the Portuguese star has materialized with City reportedly keen on keeping the 28-year-old. That was confirmed by Pep Guardiola as he revealed that the club “want him to stay with us” although he did admit that if Silva isn’t happy, then he would be open to letting him leave. Not only that, the Spaniard added that “Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot” but revealed that City have no plans of letting him go as there isn’t time to get a replacement.
"I'm no one to tell Barca to forget about (signing) Bernardo. We want him to stay with us, but I don't want anyone who's not happy. The first thing would be for the clubs to come to an agreement, but there has been no offer for him in these last two years,” Guardiola said, reported Sky Sports.
"I don't want him to go, he's a superlative player and a great person... and there are only seven or eight days left (in the window) and we would have to turn to the transfer market. I want him to stay. That said, it is true Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot."
