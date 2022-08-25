Want Bernardo Silva to stay but it is true that he likes Barcelona a lot, claims Pep Guardiola

However, despite serious interest from Barcelona, no move for the Portuguese star has materialized with City reportedly keen on keeping the 28-year-old. That was confirmed by Pep Guardiola as he revealed that the club “want him to stay with us” although he did admit that if Silva isn’t happy, then he would be open to letting him leave. Not only that, the Spaniard added that “Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot” but revealed that City have no plans of letting him go as there isn’t time to get a replacement.