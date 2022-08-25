There was official offer but I have decided to stay with Eintracht Frankfurt, reveals Kevin Trapp
Today at 6:08 PM
Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has confirmed reports that he has rejected an offer to sign for Manchester United and has decided to stay with Eintracht this summer. The German has been heavily linked with a move to England this summer amidst rumours of interest from the Red Devils.
Having let Dean Henderson leave on loan this summer, it has left Manchester United with no proper back-up to David De Gea with the exception of Tom Heaton. That combined with De Gea’s stuttering start to the season has seen the club heavily linked with moves for a back-up with Yann Sommer, Kevin Trapp and a few others on their shortlist. But reports have indicated that Eintracht Frankfurt’s Trapp was their top target with the 32-year-old reportedly open to the move.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Not only that, reports indicated that United and Frankfurt had already come to an agreement with the Red Devils waiting on Trapp's decision. However, the situation has now changed as in a statement, the German international has revealed that there has been an offer on the table from Manchester United but he has decided to reject it. Trapp further added that he has already informed both clubs of his decision to stay as he has “experienced unforgettable things” with the German side and wants to keep that going.
"Dear fans, There have been a lot of reports of interest from Manchester United in the past few days. It is true that there is a written offer. Manchester United is a world-class club and the fact that I can deal with and think about such an offer, I hope everyone understands,” Trapp wrote on Instagram.
“Yesterday, however, I informed the person in charge of both clubs that I had chosen Eintracht. I have experienced unforgettable things here with Frankfurt and we made history together. The start to the season has been bumpy, but I have absolute faith in us. Yours, Kevin."
View this post on Instagram
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.