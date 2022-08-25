Reports | BJP's Kalyan Chaubey likely to take over as AIFF president

Today at 1:04 PM
As per latest reports, Kalyan Chaubey, a member of the BJP from West Bengal, has been selected by all 36 state football associations to serve as the AIFF president, while N.A. Haris, a member of the Karnataka State Football Association, and Kipa Ajay, will serve as vice president and treasurer.
Given that Kalyan Chaubey of the BJP and NA Haris of the Congress have agreed to serve as president and vice president of the AIFF, it appears that the two parties have teamed up to manage the organization. According to sources, Saji Prabhakaran, president of Delhi Football, would likely succeed as general secretary of the AIFF when the executive committee is chosen.
“The decision has been taken in a Delhi hotel, on yesterday evening that the State Associations will nominate the candidates unanimously and elect them without contest," he said. The state associations had scheduled a news conference for Wednesday but had to postpone it for unforeseen circumstances. IANS was informed by the sources that a dispute over a select few names was the cause of the news conference's postponement. However, it has now been agreed that Chaubey and Haris will both be elected with 100% support.
The sources state that the 14 executive committee members will be from the following states: Avijit Paul from Orissa, Syed Imtiaz Husain from Bihar, Menla Ethenpa from Sikkim, Mohan Lal from Chattisgarh, Lalnghinglova Hmar from Mizoram, K Neibou Sekhose from Nagaland, Deepak Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, Arif Ali from Uttarakhand, Vijay Bali from Punjab, Anilkumar
After the Supreme Court's ruling, Umesh Sharma, the returning officer, declared that the election will take place on September 2 at the AIFF headquarters in Delhi and that the results would be made public on September 2 or 3.
According to the returning officer, nominations for the positions may be submitted from August 25 to 27; however, the scrutiny will take place on August 28. On August 29, contenders will have the opportunity to withdraw their nominations, and on August 30, the returning officer will compile the final list of contestants and post it on the AIFF website.
The CoA's authority to run the AIFF's operations was revoked by the Supreme Court on Monday, and the election that was originally slated for August 28 was also postponed by one week. The top court had stated that it is changing its earlier rulings to make it easier for FIFA to lift the ban placed on the AIFF and for India to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup in 2022.
