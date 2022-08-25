Barcelona confirm that Samuel Umtiti has signed for Serie A side US Lecce on loan
In a statement, Barcelona have confirmed rumours that Samuel Umtiti has signed for newly promoted Serie A side US Lecce on loan this summer. The Frenchman has endured a tough few years at the Camp Nou, making just 34 appearances over the last two years thanks to injuries and other issues.
While Samuel Umtiti did play a key role in France winning the 2018 World Cup, the Frenchman has since struggled to play at the same level with injuries forcing him off the field more often than not. That combined with the fact that Barcelona have struggled to perform in the same time-period has seen the Frenchman come under criticism from the fans for refusing to terminate his contract with the club.
However, rumours and reports indicated that both parties had finally come to an agreement this summer and that has been confirmed via a statement from Barcelona. The statement revealed that the Frenchman has left the club on loan to newly promoted Serie A side US Lecce with the Italian side reportedly only paying a portion of the defender’s wages. Not only that, the La Liga side will receive various add-ons and bonuses depending on the number of appearances Umtiti plays.
“ FC Barcelona and Unione Sportiva Lecce of Italian Serie A have reached an agreement on the loan of defender Samuel Umtiti until 30 June 2023. There is no purchase option. Lecce won Italy's Serie B last season and are now back playing at the highest level of Italian football,” reads the statement.
