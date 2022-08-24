September break is last realistic opportunity to work with team, admits Gareth Southgate

But the Three Lions play their final two UEFA Nations League games against the Azzurri and the Germans during the September international break, which will be the last break before the World Cup. It saw Gareth Southgate admit that this will be the last chance for him to properly work with the squad and get them up to speed over their preparations for the 2022 World Cup. He also added that the team wants to respond to their performances in the last international break as it’s “really important for the preparation ahead of the World Cup”.