Jurgen Klopp was clear that I was there to challenge Liverpool’s front-three, reveals Diogo Jota

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has revealed that Jurgen Klopp told him that the club had signed him in order to challenge their already established front-three in order to make them even better. He also added that the Reds have lofty goals for the season with them looking to win every trophy.

When Diogo Jota arrived in the summer of 2020 from Wolves, a lot was expected from the forward especially after his final season at Wolves saw him contribute to 22 goals across all competitions. However, the Portuguese international continued his run of form as he finished his debut season at Anfield with 14 goal contributions although injuries prevented him from doing any more.

But a fully-fit Jota showed the world exactly what he could do last season as the 25-year-old finished the term with 21 goals and 8 assists across all competitions. It had many fans and critics alike in awe of the Portuguese international with any qualms over the move now completely gone. However, Jota has now revealed that Jurgen Klopp always had faith in him and revealed that the German told him that the club had signed him to “challenge the front-three”.

“He was clear. I was there to challenge the front three not to be happy with being a substitute player who comes on. Playing with the best makes you better so I knew that I would increase my level as well and that would help me get into the team. I think that is what I did pretty much from the beginning,” Jota told Sky Sports.

With Jota currently injured, Liverpool have endured a tough start to the new campaign as they are yet to win a single game after their opening three matches. Yet despite that, Jota admitted that their aim is to “fight for every trophy” although his personal goal is to “score more goals than last year” and “to be better”.

“The aim to fight for every trophy. For me personally it is to try to score more goals than last year. To be better. To conquer things that I have not conquered before. To reach my prime. I know that I can still be a lot better. That is what makes me willing to give more every day.

“The hard thing is not to reach the top of the mountain but to stay there. That phrase makes a lot of sense, certainly to me. It is the hardest bit because you always have people who want to reach there for the first time. You can never let them have more will than you,” he added.