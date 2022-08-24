Important for us to be focused and up for game which I think we were, proclaims Calum Chambers

Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers has praised the team for their 4-1 win over Bolton Wanderers and believes that it was important for them to control the game and play to their strengths. The Villians went down early in the first half but produced a stirring comeback to win by three goals.

After a lacklustre and inconsistent start to their Premier League season, it already has many Aston Villa fans worried about the future, especially after the team’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace. That came on the back of a 2-1 win over Everton after the Villians had opened their season with a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth. It has seen pressure pile on Steven Gerrard which saw a further increase after Bolton Wanderers took an early lead in their Carabao Cup tie.

However, Gerrard’s side responded as they scored four times over the next sixty minutes of playing time to ensure their place in the next round, walking away with a 4-1 win victory. It saw Calum Chambers admit that Bolton did not give them an easy time and thus it was “important for us to be focused and up for the game”. Not only that, the Englishman added that the hosts played well in the first-half and it was up to the Villians to control and play in the second until they could find their groove.

“These games aren’t easy, so it was important for us to be focussed and up for the game, and I think we were. They started strongly in the first half and we knew that we had to ride that wave in the first half and that our quality would come through in the end.

“Teams are always going to have chances and throw everything at it. It was never going to be easy. They did that in the first half and it was just about us trying to manage that, control it and play until our strengths came through.”

The Villians have a tough run of games ahead as they host West Ham United next, visit Arsenal and then host Manchester City in the space of one week. It could be just the run of games that Steven Gerrard’s side needs to get their mojo back and Chambers admitted as much as he revealed that the team is ready to bounce back from their chastising lose against Crystal Palace.

“That was the talk before the game, to get a good result here and take it into the weekend. We know we’ve got to bounce back from last weekend and we’re ready to do that.”