Harry Maguire has lost his self belief but he’s not become a bad centre-back, claims Dean Saunders

Yet even that hasn’t worked so far as while the Dutch manager opted to start Maguire in United’s first two games, he was dropped for the Red Devils’ first win this season. It has many believing that the club are better without him but Dean Saunders has refuted that claim. Instead, he admitted that the 29-year-old seems to have lost his self-belief and confidence which may take time to re-discover. Not only that, the former Liverpool man added that Maguire will eventually find a way back into the team because he’s a good centre-back.