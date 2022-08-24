Aim is to try and win every game to make a good season, asserts Emerson Palmieri

Newly signed West Ham United star Emerson Palmieri has confessed that the club’s project is clear and it’s an achievable target for the Hammers which is what attracted him to the team. The full-back added that he knows all about the London side because of their history and what they’ve achieved.

Despite signing for Chelsea in January 2018, Emerson Palmieri played mainly a bit-part role for the club although he was a part of their team that lifted the Champions League in the 2020/21 season. Yet despite that, the now 28-year-old made only 71 appearances over the last four years, a spell that includes a season out on loan at Olympique Lyon. However, that saw Palmieri impress quite a few clubs and with Chelsea signing Marc Cucurella this summer, it has seen the full-back linked with a move away.

But despite interest from France and Italy, it was West Ham United that won the race with the Hammers signing the 28-year-old and tying him down to a four year contract. Many fans were bamboozled at the fact that Emerson picked West Ham United but the Brazilian refuted those claims. Instead, he revealed that David Moyes had perfectly outlined the club’s ambitions and projects, and believes that it’s one that is achievable.

“The project is clear – to try to win every game and to try to make a good season because I think that’s our level, the level of this team, and the Club deserves it. The project is this, it’s clear, and we have to try to make this way,” Emerson told Whufc.com.

However, despite interest from Italy and France, Emerson revealed that he’s “very happy to” have signed for the club and believes that it’s going to be a big challenge for him. The full-back also added that he knows the history of the club and believes that he is ready to start for the team, if needed.

“I’m very happy to be here and to arrive here. It’s a big challenge for me, it’s a big team, so I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready. Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always see the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I know the history about West Ham

“The history is so, so big for this team and of course [so are] the stadium and fans as well at this Club, so when I knew about the interest, about the team and the Club, for sure I said ‘Yes, let’s go, I want to go there’ and I’m here now!" he added.