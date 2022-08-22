WATCH | Jadon Sancho scores ice-cold goal against Liverpool to put Manchester United ahead
Today at 1:07 AM
While the weekend’s action may be over, Monday night football almost never disappoints and the latest edition in the Premier League features Manchester United and Liverpool. But despite both teams walking into the game in torrid form, Jadon Sancho stepped up for the Red Devils with a sublime goal.
Having been humiliated by both Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion many expected Liverpool to easily push past Manchester United in order to kick-start their season. However, despite that, the Reds, who have endured a tough start as well to the new term, have struggled to make much happen inside the opening 25 minutes. That wasn’t the case for Manchester United with the hosts the slightly better team so far although many believed a Liverpool comeback was on the cards.
But it was then that Jadon Sancho stepped up. A lovely move from United saw Tyrell Malacia fed in behind the Liverpool backline and the young Dutchman had the presence of mind not to just smash it across the area. Instead, Malacia picked out Sancho but with James Milner and Virgil van Dijk standing ahead of him, few expected the forward to score. Yet, Sancho beat Milner at impossible ease, which saw Alisson react and dive the wrong way, before effortlessly stroking it into the net.
Ice cold from Jadon Sancho!!
SANCHO AND UNITED UNBELIEVABLE GOAL!!!! pic.twitter.com/4b9BkLwxTs— mx (@MessiMX30iiii) August 22, 2022
Who's the real Ice-Man?
That was an insane goal, head's gone. Jadon Sancho, you're the real Iceman, Lindelof step aside please.— Ninad Barbadikar (@NinadB_06) August 22, 2022
Manchester United fans be like..
I AM AWAKE.— Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) August 22, 2022
Liverpool fans be like..
Giving Sancho that amount of time is criminal. Where is the midfield? Where is the defence?— Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 22, 2022
Bruno Fernandes pointing the way...
Shouldn’t overlook the crucial role played by Bruno Fernandes in reminding Jadon Sancho where the goal was pic.twitter.com/qoTgIfSujf— Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) August 22, 2022
