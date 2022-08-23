Durand Cup 2022 | Hyderabad FC score win over TRAU; East Bengal plays out draw

Hyderabad FC comfortably took home all three points in their Group C opening fixture against Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Monday. Two long-range strikes each from Halicharan Narzary and Borja Herrera made difference for Hyderabad FC as they won 2-0.

Both sides wanted to strike first and there was end-to-end action, with two of Hyderabad FC players, Aaren Silva and goalkeeper Biaka, already in the book for a late and rash challenge. Dominating the game with their counter-pressing tactics, the Yellow and Blacks found their first big chance in the 14th minute when a brilliant one-two between Yasir Muhammad and Halicharan Narzary ended up with the latter blasting the shot high above the crossbar from the left wing.

Hyderabad FC broke the deadlock through Narzary’s cracker from outside the box after a tackle on Herrera fell through to the midfielder who blasted it into the top-right corner to give his side the lead in the 27th minute. Having less of the ball, TRAU FC found it hard to get past the Hyderabad FC players, with the latter maintaining their fluid movement and constant passing to preserve their one goal lead.

Just at the cusp of half-time, Manuel Marquez’s men had the chance to double the lead after Herrera made a quick recovery as he combined with Chhangte to find Narzary on the left flank. But the winger wasn’t quick enough to make a decision as his cross ended up in the keeper’s arms. Marquez’s men continued to sway the game in their favour as new signing Borja Herrera was quick to react in the second half after he managed to pull a thunderous half-volley strike from just outside the box to give his side a two-goal cushion.

Javier Siverio, who came on for Aaren D’Silva, pounced right into the game with a magnificent free-kick but TRAU’s Bishorjit was on his toes and pulled an impressive save to deny him from the spot. Nandakumar Singh’s side were being outrun and couldn’t capitalise on their chances, with their attacks being sporadic throughout the game.

In the 88th minute, Hyderabad FC were almost handed their third goal of the day after Joao Victor’s powerful long-range strike rattled the woodwork. The Hero ISL champions take the field again on Friday when they face fellow Hero ISL side Chennaiyin FC while TRAU FC go up against Army Red FT two days later.

East Bengal held

East Bengal were held to a 0-0 draw by Indian Navy as they got their Durand Cup 2022 campaign with a point at the Salt Lake stadium on Monday. The Red and Gold brigade dominated the game and had enough chances to win the game but they weren’t clinical in front of the goal. The first half was a cagey affair with both defences on top. Amarjit Singh Kiyam had the best chance of the game as the ball fell to him in space inside the box in the 21st minute but he couldn’t keep the shot on target.

Both sides went into the interval with the game goalless. East Bengal started the second half well and Sumeet Passi who was the captain on the night for the Red and Golds struck the post in the 54th minute. Passi then had another golden chance to break the deadlock with quarter of an hour to go when he was through on goal but his his shot straight at the goalkeeper.

East Bengal continued to push for a winning goal but Indian Navy held firm to eke out a draw. The Red and Golds are back in action against on Thursday as they take on Rajasthan United in their second game of the Durand Cup.