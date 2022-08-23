AIFF elections to be held on September 2, fresh nominations to be filed from August 25

As per fresh reports, the elections of the AIFF Executive Committee will be held on September 2 and candidates can file nominations from August 25, the returning officer has announced. The Supreme Court terminated the CoA, as demanded by FIFA, and pushed back the AIFF election by a week.

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed the Committee of Administrator (CoA), as requested by FIFA, and postponed the AIFF election by one week. Umesh Sinha, the returning officer, issued a new notice clarifying the procedure hours after the SC judgement.

While the inspection will take place on Sunday, nominations for the positions may be submitted between Thursday and Saturday (August 28).

While the returning officer prepares the final list of contending candidates and posts it on the AIFF website on August 30, the candidates whose nominations are considered legitimate will have the opportunity to withdraw the candidacy, if they so want, by August 29.

According to the notification from the returning officer, the voting will take place on September 2 at the AIFF Headquarters in New Delhi, and the results would be declared on September 2 or 3.

The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by FIFA on August 15 for "undue third-party intervention," endangering the U17 Women's World Cup that India is slated to host in October.

If CoA left, the AIFF ban would be lifted, and the U-17 Women's World Cup would be held in the nation. On Monday, the top court ordered that interim secretary general Sunando Dhar would oversee daily operations.

The updated rule prohibits "eminent footballers" from voting individually, which is against FIFA regulations. The effect of this ruling is that former captain Bhaichung Bhutia will no longer be able to run for office under the guise of an accomplished player, but rather must come from a state unit.