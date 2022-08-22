Reports | Arsenal looking to sign Pedro Neto to replace outgoing Nicolas Pepe
Today at 4:56 PM
According to the Athletic, Arsenal have shortlisted Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto as their top target should Nicolas Pepe leave this summer. The 27-year-old is reportedly in talks with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice over a loan move and the Gunners are keen on reinforcing the squad if he leaves.
Following his club record €80 million move in 2019, a lot was expected from Nicolas Pepe but the Ivory Coast star has struggled to find his footing in England. Instead, he finished his debut season with just 8 goals and 10 assists to his name although things changed after that. Mikel Arteta’s arrival combined with a few tactical tweaks saw Pepe net 16 goals and 5 assists in the 2020/21 season. However, the forward struggled to replicate that form last term as he contributed to just nine goals across all competitions.
That combined with the emergence of Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli’s return from injury has seen Pepe drop down the pecking order. Not only that, the 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season, but that is mainly because reports have indicated that the forward is set to leave. However, in light of that, the Athletic has reported that Arsenal are looking to sign a replacement and have shortlisted Pedro Neto as their top target.
The 22-year-old does have a contract until 2027 but is still interested in signing for the Gunners this summer although Arsenal are only looking at a move if Pepe leaves for OGC Nice. The Ivory Coast star is in talks over a potential loan move back to France with both parties confident of getting the deal over the line. Furthermore, the Athletic has reported that Arsenal aren’t planning on spending big but are in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a potential deal.
