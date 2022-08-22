Reports | Arsenal looking to sign Pedro Neto to replace outgoing Nicolas Pepe

That combined with the emergence of Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli’s return from injury has seen Pepe drop down the pecking order. Not only that, the 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season, but that is mainly because reports have indicated that the forward is set to leave. However, in light of that, the Athletic has reported that Arsenal are looking to sign a replacement and have shortlisted Pedro Neto as their top target.