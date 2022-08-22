ISL 2022-23 | NorthEast United sign midfielder Emil Benny

Today at 7:29 PM
NorthEast United FC has secured the signing of midfielder Emil Benny ahead of the new Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season to bolster their squad. Benny is the team’s second signing of the transfer window after they acquired Jithin MS last week, to bolster their already-strong squad.
Like Jithin, Benny also joins from Hero I-League champions Gokulam Kerala and comes after two solid seasons with the Kerala side who won back-to-back I-League titles in the last two years. He made 32 appearances for Gokulam Kerala and scored four times while also gaining experience in playing the AFC Cup.
“We have been keeping an eye on Emil for the last two seasons in the I-League, where he was one of the emerging players of the league. “He is a phenomenal talent with the potential to become a member of the national squad in the upcoming seasons. We have high hopes for him,” Ohad Efrat, NorthEast United FC’s Technical Director said reacting to the new signing.
Benny joins a strong Indian group at the Highlanders that include players like goalkeeper Mirshad Michu, midfielders Imran Khan and Pragyan Gogoi, and defenders Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra and Gurjinder Kumar. Marco Balbul is slowly beginning to shape his squad ahead of the new Hero ISL season having taken over as the club’s new head coach earlier this month.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here