Don’t really understand criticisms with Fred as he always plays good football, asserts Fabinho

So far, that hasn’t gone to plan as United were humiliated in their opening two league games, losing 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion before a 4-0 loss against Brentford. It has seen Fred, Harry Maguire and a few others blamed for the club’s bad performances but Fabinho believes that more often than not, the world picks Fred as the scapegoat despite him being a talented player. The Liverpool star admitted that Fred’s talent is shown when he plays for Brazil and added that the midfielder needs the team to help him out.