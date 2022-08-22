Don’t really understand criticisms with Fred as he always plays good football, asserts Fabinho
Today at 4:35 PM
Liverpool star Fabinho has defended Manchester United’s Fred in light of criticism flying the latter’s way and admitted that Fred is a talented star who needs help from the team. The Red Devils have endured a tough start to the season, losing their opening two games by a combined scoreline of 6-1.
Despite Fred finishing the 2021/22 season as one of Manchester United’s best players, the Brazilian has had a slew of criticism fly his way after United’s poor start to the new season. However, the 29-year-old has been regularly criticized by fans and critics alike ever since his move in 2018 although many hoped that things would change under Erik ten Hag’s tenure.
So far, that hasn’t gone to plan as United were humiliated in their opening two league games, losing 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion before a 4-0 loss against Brentford. It has seen Fred, Harry Maguire and a few others blamed for the club’s bad performances but Fabinho believes that more often than not, the world picks Fred as the scapegoat despite him being a talented player. The Liverpool star admitted that Fred’s talent is shown when he plays for Brazil and added that the midfielder needs the team to help him out.
"Sometimes I don’t really understand the criticisms with Fred because he is a regular player, he always plays good football. In general Manchester United have not been successful in the last seasons so you try to find a solution or you try to put the fault on some of the players and sometimes I think Fred is that player,” Fabinho told the Telegraph.
"But he is a good player, in the national team, he is always a starter, he always plays good and, yes, sometimes the player needs a little bit more confidence to play good. Last season he played really good football, maybe he was one of the best United players. This season United didn’t start really good but I hope Fred will play good and United will stay playing like this."
