Don’t care about critics because I always know I belong here, proclaims Aleksandar Mitrovic
Today at 6:46 PM
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has revealed that he doesn’t care about his critics as he believes that he belongs in the Premier League and is enjoying his time so far. The Serbian has enjoyed a fine start to the 2022/23 season, netting three league goals in as many games for the Cottagers.
Despite Aleksandar Mitrovic breaking the Championship scoring record for a 46 game season, critics and fans alike were worried that the Serbian’s record in the Premier League would hurt the club. That wasn’t without factual basis as Mitrovic endured a tough 2020/21 season where he netted just three league goals while falling out with Fulham’s then manager in Scott Parker. But so far, things seem to have changed for the 27-year-old with him carrying his form into the top tier.
The Serbian already has three goals in three appearance and that includes an opening day brace against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. It has things change for Mitrovic although the 27-year-old admitted that he never cared as to what the critics were saying about him. Not only that, Mitrovic added that people are always going to have “different opinions” but he feels good and is enjoying the top tier.
“I don’t care about the critics. I always know I belong here. I feel good. I am enjoying the Premier League and I am happy. Helping the teams and working hard is all I am looking for. The critics are always going to have different opinions. I don’t really care about it,” Mitrovic said, reported the Athletic.
The 27-year-old is in the midst of the Golden Boot race despite the season being only three games old with Ivan Toney, Rodrigo, Gabriel Jesus and a few others in the running. But it’s Toney that has caught the eye with the Brentford forward copying Mitorvic’s standard celebration after scoring recently. It saw the Mitrovic, who knows Toney from their time at Newcastle United, admit that Toney “probably” considers him to be his idol, much like he considers Alan Shearer to be his.
“Everybody has idols. He used to play with me in Newcastle and he was my boy. My idol was (Alan) Shearer and I am probably his idol,” he added.
