WATCH | Manchester City and Newcastle United go crazy as they score 6 goals in 65 minutes
Today at 10:41 PM
With Super Sunday nearly over, all eyes were on Newcastle United’s clash against Manchester City as many expected City to blitz past the Magpies. But instead, what the fans got is a six-goal thriller as the two sides scored 3 goals each in 65 minutes, including a stunning free-kick from Trippier.
While Chelsea and West Ham United both fell to embarrassing losses during Super Sunday’s early games, the crowd didn’t care because all eyes have been on Newcastle United and Manchester City. The two sides locked horns in Super Sunday’s showdown clash and it had many intrigued especially since both sides have enjoyed a superb start to the season. However, after City took an early lead through Ilkay Gundogan, many believed the game was over.
But Newcastle rode through their gears, turned the tide and in a flash they had equalized via Miguel Almiron after some fantastic work from Allan Saint-Maximin. Yet that wasn’t enough as the Magpies went ahead just before the break with Saint-Maximin producing more tekkers, beating City players at ease, and then he found Callum Wilson on the right. The Englishman made absolutely no mistake as he produced a lovely first-touch before guiding it past Ederson.
And yet, that wasn’t the pick of the bunch as less than ten minutes into the second-half and Saint-Maximin, who has tore through City’s defense tonight, won a free-kick and up stepped Kieran Trippier. The Englishman had take three free-kicks for the Magpies before this and scored twice, which was why St James’ Park went silent. But then, Trippier delicately stroked the ball into Ederson’s near post and still managed to send it beyond the Brazilian as the ground exploded with joy.
Yet that wasn't enough as less than five minutes later and Erling Haaland had brought City back within one goal via a lovely volley at the far post before Kevin De Bruyne produced arguably what will, and should, go down as the assist of the season. The Belgian sliced Newcastle's defense apart with one single pass and handed Bernardo Silva a clear chance at goal, which the Portuguese international took and brought City back on level terms. A sensational game of football!!
That's a sensational strike!!
trippier 🤯🤯🤯🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/sIdQKNFipc— 🇴🇲 (@CpasEvannn) August 21, 2022
Kevin De Bruyne's mind at work!!
The vision from De Bruyne there. Look at where Silva was when he played it 🥶 pic.twitter.com/NdedLkQukT— Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) August 21, 2022
Not bad from Erling Haaland..
Haaland doing what we all expect him to do. Getting goals for Man City. Newcastle lead 3-2 pic.twitter.com/AxBCjwM1eA— FUT Stephen A (@FutStephenA) August 21, 2022
Game of the season contender?
Breathtaking game of football. @ManCity back on level terms.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 21, 2022
An insane few minutes..
⏱️ 54' ⚽️ Trippier Goal— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 21, 2022
Newcastle go 3-1 up
⏱️ 60' ⚽️ Haaland goal
⏱️ 64' ⚽️ Silva goal
Manchester City pull it back to 3-3
🥵 What. A. Game!
- Kieran Trippier
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Erling Braut Haaland
- English Premier League
- Manchester City
- Newcastle United
