WATCH | Manchester City and Newcastle United go crazy as they score 6 goals in 65 minutes

While Chelsea and West Ham United both fell to embarrassing losses during Super Sunday’s early games, the crowd didn’t care because all eyes have been on Newcastle United and Manchester City . The two sides locked horns in Super Sunday’s showdown clash and it had many intrigued especially since both sides have enjoyed a superb start to the season. However, after City took an early lead through Ilkay Gundogan , many believed the game was over.

But Newcastle rode through their gears, turned the tide and in a flash they had equalized via Miguel Almiron after some fantastic work from Allan Saint-Maximin. Yet that wasn’t enough as the Magpies went ahead just before the break with Saint-Maximin producing more tekkers, beating City players at ease, and then he found Callum Wilson on the right. The Englishman made absolutely no mistake as he produced a lovely first-touch before guiding it past Ederson.

And yet, that wasn’t the pick of the bunch as less than ten minutes into the second-half and Saint-Maximin, who has tore through City’s defense tonight, won a free-kick and up stepped Kieran Trippier. The Englishman had take three free-kicks for the Magpies before this and scored twice, which was why St James’ Park went silent. But then, Trippier delicately stroked the ball into Ederson’s near post and still managed to send it beyond the Brazilian as the ground exploded with joy.