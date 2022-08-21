Reports | Real Madrid looking to reinforce squad with Borussia Dotmund’s Jude Bellingham

Despite there being a lot of qualms over Jude Bellingham’s move to Borussia Dortmund , the midfielder has thrived for the German side. So much so, that the now 19-year-old was a part of the England squad that reached the finals at Euro 2020 with Bellingham now considered to be amongst the brightest young talents in world football. However, the English international’s talent and potential has attracted some of Europe’s biggest clubs with Bellingham consistently linked with a move away.

That includes this summer with Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly in the running but Marca has reported that Real Madrid are looking into a potential move. The Los Blancos are set to lose Casemiro to the Red Devils and are looking to further improve their squad this summer, with Bellingham at the top of their shortlist. The club brought in Eduardo Camavinga last summer and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer in order to freshen up their midfield and believe that Bellingham is the next piece of the puzzle.

The report has also indicated that while the Los Blancos know that Bellingham isn’t a direct replacement, they believe that the young Englishman will help to ease the transition from their current era. However, reports have indicated that any fee could potentially rise to well over £90 million especially since the 19-year-old has three years left on his current contract. But Marca has further reported that Real Madrid are willing to wait although with Liverpool also in the running, things could become complicated.