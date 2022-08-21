Manchester United is always special game for everyone in Liverpool and over world, claims Mohamed Salah
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has refuted claims that their clash against Manchester United has been dimmed by the two sides’ poor start to the season and believes that it’s always a derby. The Red Devils host the Reds at Old Trafford on Monday with the two sides yet to win in the Premier League.
Despite both Manchester United and Liverpool walking into the season slightly stronger albeit for different reasons, both clubs have endured a tough start to the new term. The Red Devils have been humiliated by both Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, losing by a combined 6-1 scoreline. It has seen pressure mount on new boss Erik ten Hag and many fans are wondering what lies ahead. The Reds, on the other hand, have been held by both Fulham and Crystal Palace, and see their potential title race on hold at the moment.
However, with Jurgen Klopp’s men set to face Manchester United next, fans are hoping that beating the hurt Red Devils could be the perfect game to kick-start Liverpool’s season. Yet there have been questions as to whether this game still holds weight given the two sides’ lack of form, but Mohamed Salah has refuted those claims and instead revealed that it’s “always a special game” for everyone.
"Manchester United is always a special game for the city, for the fans and for everyone around the world. Maybe the biggest two teams in England history-wise, so I think it's a special game for everybody. United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal - these top teams, you always want to play against them," Salah told Soccer Saturday.
“It's always going to be a derby. That competition between Liverpool and Manchester United is always going to be there because we've won the league a few times, they've won the league a few times. There's always that competition between both teams and it's going to be there forever because, history-wise, it's the biggest two teams in England."
