Manchester United is always special game for everyone in Liverpool and over world, claims Mohamed Salah

Despite both Manchester United and Liverpool walking into the season slightly stronger albeit for different reasons, both clubs have endured a tough start to the new term. The Red Devils have been humiliated by both Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, losing by a combined 6-1 scoreline. It has seen pressure mount on new boss Erik ten Hag and many fans are wondering what lies ahead. The Reds, on the other hand, have been held by both Fulham and Crystal Palace, and see their potential title race on hold at the moment.