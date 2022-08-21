Have been few offers for some players but don’t know at this stage, reveals Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confessed that while there are offers on the table, he doesn’t know who could leave before the window closes but admitted that the offers fall short of their valuation. The Foxes have struggled financially this summer and have only brought in one new face.

Despite Leicester City spending the last few seasons slowly but steadily improving their team, the Foxes have struggled to bring in any new faces this term. That was despite reports indicating that Brendan Rodgers wanted to refresh his squad with several additions but so far, the club have only signed back-up goalkeeper Alex Smithies on a free-transfer. That is despite them letting Kasper Schmeichel leave the club to sign for OGC Nice this summer although he might not be the only departure.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Several Leicester City players have been linked with moves away including Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and a few others although so far no moves have materialized. But in light of that, Brendan Rodgers admitted that he doesn’t know what could happen although he did reveal that offers have been submitted for several players, but they have been well below the club’s valuation. Rodgers further added that his only focus is to improve his current squad on the training field and getting them ready to consistently perform in games.

"I don't know at this stage. There have been a few offers in for some of the players but nowhere near the valuation the club would want to sell. None of them are for sale. That is the reality of it, however, I know how the game works and how the business works, but at this moment in time there are a few weeks to go in the window,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"I don't know what will happen but my only concentration is the players we have here and getting them back to that level of confidence and turning 60 minutes of good work into 90 minutes of good work and results."

The club has endured a tough time to begin the 2022/23 season with them yet to win a single Premier League game despite having played three. That has many fans concerned but Rodgers admitted that things have been challenging for both him and the team, especially when compared to how the Foxes have performed in the past.

"It's a challenging time, there's no doubt about that. From where the club has been over last few years, been up there challenging the top four and winning trophies, and of course supporters they look at the club over the course of the summer and they get excited by having new signings and seeing them develop and seeing us push on. We haven't been able to do that. So, the atmosphere, it is difficult, and I totally understand it from the supporters because they want to see us continually push on.

“Obviously, the players, they themselves would like to have that competition in the squad as well, but at the moment, my concentration is purely on the players that are here and the players that are here and fully committed to helping the team gain results,” he added.