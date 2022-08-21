Great achievement but Harry Kane would exchange it for a trophy, proclaims Antonio Conte

Despite a lacklustre start in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Southampton , Harry Kane has more than made up the difference with two goals in his last two games for Spurs. However, his latest goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers saw Kane leap over Sergio Aguero to become the highest scoring player for a single club in the Premier League era. Not only that, his tally of 185 league goals has moved him to fourth in the all-time list of Premier League scorers.

He is also only 16 short of Jimmy Greaves’ record as Tottenham’s all-time record goal-scorer and it saw the world praise the Englishman for his latest achievement. Antonio Conte was amongst the many but the Italian admitted that while Kane’s latest cap is a great thing to reach, he believes the Englishman would trade it to win a trophy with Spurs. Not only that, the Tottenham boss added that it is a goal that they are working towards which is why they improved the team.

“I know very well it is a great achievement, a personal great achievement and I know very well that Harry would like to exchange this achievement with a trophy. I know this and he is working with this, we are working for this, to try to improve the team, to bring the club to another level and not only to have personal big achievements. But at the same time, we know very well, which is my consideration about Harry, we are talking about a world-class striker,” Conte said, reported the Athletic.