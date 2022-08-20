Want to come to right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, admits Antony
Today at 4:44 PM
Ajax star Antony has refused to commit his future to the Dutch club and instead admitted that he wants to make the right decision for everyone involved including his family and the club. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but nothing has materialized so far.
Despite only signing for Ajax in the summer of 2020, Antony has since gone on to thrive for the Dutch club with the now 22-year-old contributing to 46 goals over the last two seasons. That tally includes 22 goal contributions last season as Ajax produced a deep run into the Champions League and lifted another Eredivisie title. However, the 22-year-old’s form and talent have seen him heavily linked with a move away this summer with Manchester United amongst his top suitors.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
But the Red Devils have reportedly had not one but two bids turned down as Ajax are unwilling to part with Antony this summer, having already lost several key stars. Yet despite that, the 22-year-old refused to commit his future to the Dutch giants and instead revealed that he wants “to come to the right decision” for everyone involved including his family and the club. Not only that, Antony added that his main focus is to do well for Ajax right now as his agents are focused on everything else.
“What I can say is that I want to come to the right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, which is good for everyone. In the end, God determines my future. No, to be perfectly honest, I can’t. Now I am focusing on playing football and have put all other matters in the hands of my agents and my brother. They will advise me on what is best,” Antony told De Telegraaf.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.