Want to come to right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, admits Antony

But the Red Devils have reportedly had not one but two bids turned down as Ajax are unwilling to part with Antony this summer, having already lost several key stars. Yet despite that, the 22-year-old refused to commit his future to the Dutch giants and instead revealed that he wants “to come to the right decision” for everyone involved including his family and the club. Not only that, Antony added that his main focus is to do well for Ajax right now as his agents are focused on everything else.