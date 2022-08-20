There are talks over new contract but I think it’s best if I focus on my team, claims Thomas Tuchel

Despite Frank Lampard ’s impressive debut season with Chelsea , the Englishman struggled in his second term and it saw the Chelsea legend eventually sacked. However, his replacement arrived in the form of Thomas Tuchel and the German has since turned the Blues into a contender for some of Europe’s biggest trophies. Not only that, Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League and Club World Cup trophies in his first year although his first full season didn’t go according to plan.

But with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2024, it has many fans worried about the club’s future, especially with the Blues under new ownership. However, the German has revealed that talks over a new contract are currently ongoing although the focus is on improving the squad before the transfer window closes. Tuchel also added that his agents and representatives are in talks with the club and that he is happy to be at Stamford Bridge.

"There are talks [over a new contract]. But I think given the situation where we come from, and where we are in the middle of the transfer period, I think it is very best if I focus on my team and on sports and on being competitive. My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else. You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it. So it’s a good thing,” Tuchel said, reported Goal.