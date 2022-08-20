Leicester City confirm that Jamie Vardy has signed two year extension until 2024

In a statement, Leicester City have confirmed rumours that Jamie Vardy has signed a two-year extension with the club, which will keep him with the Foxes until at least 2024. The 35-year-old had less a year left on his previous deal and was reportedly considering leaving the King Power Stadium.

Ever since he signed for Leicester City, few players have done as well as Jamie Vardy has with the Englishman proving to be a consistent threat for the Foxes. That especially included their legendary 2015/16 season where Vardy contributed to 32 goals as Leicester City won a fairy-title Premier League title. Since then, the now 35-year-old has consistently hit double figures for goals in the league despite the fact that age has caught up to him rapidly.

That combined with the fact that Vardy had less than one year left on his current contract saw reports indicate that the forward was considering leaving the club. However, Leicester City have rebuffed those rumours and instead confirmed that the 35-year-old has signed a new deal. The statement revealed that Vardy has penned a two-year extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.

“Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm that Jamie Vardy has agreed a contract extension with the Foxes to June 2024. The 35-year-old, who signed from then non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, has made 387 appearances for City in all competitions and is third on the Club’s all-time leading goalscorer list with 164 goals,” reads the statement.

“He has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Championship titles with the Foxes and celebrated an impressive decade at the Club in May this year.

The forward had a lot to say about his new contract and admitted that once he realised the club wanted to extend his terms, he wasn’t looking to leave. Not only that, Vardy believes that he still can perform at the highest levels and admitted that his body feels great, with him keen on “helping the club as much” as he can.

“I'm obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy. I've been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture. I think you can see with the way we're trying to play, the way the club's wanting to go, that it's going to be onwards and upwards,” Vardy told LCFC TV.

"To carry on being involved with that, I was over the moon. Now it's all about this season and finishing as high as we can. My legs are still feeling great so I'll carry that on helping the club as much as I can, whether that's scoring or assisting, that's what I'm here to do."